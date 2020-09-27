Pflugerville Public Library adds 500 Spanish-language children e-books

PFLUGERVILE, Texas (KXAN)— The Pflugerville Public Library added a new e-book collection as many children are doing virtual learning and may want something interesting to read.

The Pflugerville Public Library added 500 Spanish-language children’s e-books to their virtual shelves. The collection includes picture books, chapter books, comics, read-alongs, folklore and informational books, according to a press release.

The collection comes from a partnership between Lectorum, the largest Spanish-language book distributor in the country, and Make Make, a Latin American e-book platform, which features literature from leading Latin American publishers.

The platform allows readers access to an unlimited number of books per month. Many books on the platform can also be read and listened to.

The e-book collection can be remotely accessed from any device when using a library member card.

Access the platform with the Spanish-language book collection on the Pflugerville Public Library’s website.

Residents who want to access the books but don’t have a library card can email library@pflugervilletx.gov for assistance in getting a library card and accessing the Make Make platform.

Pflugerville Public Library also brought back their curbside services last month after putting it on hold when COVID-19 cases were rising. The new hours for the services are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6pm, according to their website.