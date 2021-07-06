Pflugerville police officer not indicted by grand jury after shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury did not return an indictment in a shooting incident from November 2020 involving a Pflugerville police officer, according to a release from the DA.

Sgt. Anthony Campana and other officers responded to a domestic violence call at the Sage at 1825 Apartments in Pflugerville on Nov. 19, 2020, the release says.

Police say Kelvin Scott refused to come out of his apartment, where they believed he had weapons. Scott barricaded himself inside the apartment overnight before calling 911 and agreeing to come to the door around 5:30 a.m., the release says.

Police said, once Scott was at the doorway, he would not put his hands up and was hiding his right hand behind his back.

Moments later, police say Scott charged officers with a foot-long wood cutting tool. Sgt. Campana fired his weapon, hitting Scott with one shot, the release says.

Scott received medical treatment and was released to Travis County jail, the release says.

Scott is currently in the Travis County jail with pending felony charges of Assault Family Violence Strangulation and Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, the release says.