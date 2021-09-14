Pflugerville Police commander chosen to take on police chief role

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville City Council appointed its next police chief at a meeting Tuesday night, deciding to promote within the department.

Pflugerville Police Commander Jason O’Malley will take on the leader role after being chosen out of more than 90 candidates from across the country. He’s been with Pflugerville Police since July of last year.

The city said O’Malley was the sole finalist after going through assessment exercises and interviews. He has more than two decades of experience in public safety.

Before arriving in Pflugerville, O’Malley served with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshal’s Service. He graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff & Command, according to the city.

“Chief O’Malley’s experience and proven leadership skills have fostered a collaborative working relationship between officers and the community, as well as within the Pflugerville Police Department,” the city said in a press release.

O’Malley takes on the position immediately, according to the city. A formal swearing in will happen at a later date.

Pflugerville Police Department’s former chief, Jessica Robledo, resigned from the department earlier this year. She was first appointed as interim chief of the department in January 2017.