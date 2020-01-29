Pflugerville paves way for massive Amazon distribution facility

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Amazon.com Inc.’s next big play in Central Texas is moving ahead despite some local opposition.

Pflugerville City Council on Jan. 28 approved a rezoning that will allow a 3.8 million-square-foot distribution and logistics facility to rise near State Highway 130 in the eastern part of the Travis County suburb.

The vote came on second and final reading — a couple of weeks after the first-reading vote on Jan. 14. The project won’t have to return to an elected body like Council, although more administrative approvals for things such as the site plan are needed to break ground.

