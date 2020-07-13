Pflugerville ISD won’t sell season tickets for upcoming varsity football games

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Independent School District will not sell season tickets for the 2020 varsity high school football season “due to COVID-19 conditions,” the school district announced on Monday.

PfISD high school varsity teams play home games at The Pfield. PfISD will sell single-game tickets online, starting on Monday at 8 a.m. before each game — in place of season and reserve tickets. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate.

On Monday, the University Interscholastic League started allowing players to access locker rooms and participate in one-on-one drills during summer strength and conditioning workouts. The UIL hasn’t announced changes for fall athletic, musical and academic contests — as of now.

The 2020 varsity football season is slated to begin on August 27.