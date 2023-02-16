PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville City Council announced it is extending its free curbside storm debris pickups to help residents recover from the winter ice storm that hit earlier this month, according to a press release.

At its Feb. 14 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a contract with an additional tree debris collection company — KC Tree Service — to assist city crews in storm recovery efforts.

“We realize that Pflugerville needs help in recovering from this month’s ice storm, and the City is helping our fellow residents get back to normal as quickly as possible. We continue to clear public rights-of-way, have expanded our free curbside limb pickup for storm debris and have secured an additional debris management company to expedite the process,” Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzalez said.

“We have already collected more than 12,000 cubic yards of limb debris since the storm, which is more than 900 dump truck loads of debris, and we know that there are piles of limbs that remain to be collected. Thank you for your patience and please know that your city remains committed to this cleanup effort,” he continued.

If you are a Plugerville resident and need storm debris collected from your home, visit the city website here.