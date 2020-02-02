Pflugerville couple killed in shooting Saturday night

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville couple were killed in a shooting Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Cheyenne Valley Cove near Gattis School Road around 7:52 p.m. At the scene two people were found with gunshot wounds.

They were identified as married couple Timothy Niles, 53, and Patricia Niles, 56, of Pflugerville.

Timothy Niles was taken to a nearby hospital, but both have since been declared deceased, the City of Pflugerville said.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.