PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting July 1st, Pflugerville will begin a new, 2-year contract with Allegiance Mobile Health for emergency medical services.

Pflugerville City Council approved the decision during a June 14th meeting after they decided not to move forward with an interim agreement with Travis County ESD No. 2. The contract begins July 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2024 with options to renew. According to city officials, the change will come at no cost to the City of Pflugerville.

In the contract, the company has agreed to provide, at a minimum, four Mobile Intensive Care Unit ambulances at all times and to arrive on scene for each emergency call within 7 minutes and 59 seconds at least 90% of the time.

Discussions on EMS services for Pflugerville have been going on for a year and a half, the city said, after Travis County ESD No. 2 withdrew its services without additional funds from the city. During their latest meeting City Council emphasized the need for the City to identify and work towards a long-term EMS solution.

Allegiance Mobile Health is a Texas-based private ambulance provider.