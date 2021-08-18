Pflugerville City Council approves mask mandate in city facilities

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville City Council approved a mask mandate Wednesday evening for city facilities.

The mandate was passed during a virtual meeting at 5 p.m., which was specially-called by Mayor Victor Gonzales.

“…we need to act now to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pflugerville, and a mask mandate will save lives,” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post last week.

In the post, he encouraged business owners to implement extra restrictions as well, so the community can fight against COVID-19 and the delta variant.

The Pflugerville Independent School District on Monday started requiring masks for staff, students and visitors.

