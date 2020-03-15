Pflugerville bans gatherings of 250 people during coronavirus pandemic

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville has banned gatherings of 250 or more people, following Austin and Travis County’s lead.

In a notice released on Sunday, Mayor Victor Gonzales said the city took the decision to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There are at least three cases of the virus in Austin, and currently no known cases in Pflugerville.

Gonzales said that any concentrated crowds or gatherings are discouraged, regardless of size, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all play a part in combating the Coronavirus, and over the next few weeks our efforts must pay off,” he said.

Gonzales also urged people to wash their hands properly and exercise social distancing to lower exposure.

People should also stay in their home if they feel ill, he said.

On Saturday evening, Austin Mayor Steve Adler banned gatherings of at least 250 people in the city and Travis County.

Examples include weddings, religious gatherings, parties, funerals, sporting events, social events and conferences.