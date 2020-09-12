2 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision on East Riverside Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that a person was rescued after becoming trapped in their car during a two-vehicle collision in the 5800 block of East Riverside Drive on Saturday morning.

According to ATCEMS, that patient has been rescued from the vehicle, treated and is being prepared for transport. Another patient was also transported to the hospital and both are reported to have potentially serious injuries.

A third adult patient was taken to the hospital with a potentially serious medical condition.