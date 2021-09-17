Person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters rescued a person living in a south Austin apartment after a kitchen fire Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department was called to an apartment complex on the 6600 block of West William Cannon Drive between Southwest Parkway and U.S. 290.

In a tweet, the Austin Fire Department said crews found a person who was unconscious, but paramedics were able to help them regain consciousness.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the person to South Austin Medical Center. Paramedics say they are expected to survive.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.