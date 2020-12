AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department performed a wilderness rescue in the 800 block of Edgecliff Terrace, near Lady Bird Lake in south Austin on Sunday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, reports say an adult patient fell off an elevated trail while running and suffered “traumatic injuries.”

At 2:42 p.m., ATCEMS reported the patient was able to be extricated and evaluated by medics but refused to be transported to the hospital.