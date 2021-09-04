Person rescued from storm drain in central Austin Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early Saturday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS crews performed a rescue of a person who became stuck in a drainage system in central Austin.

At around 3:15 a.m., ATCEMS reported to the corner of Avenue G and East Koenig Lane, where a person was reported to be yelling for help. When crews arrived, they found the person and helped get a rope and light down to them. With the help of rescuers, they were able to be removed from the drainage system.

The person did not report any medical complaints and was not taken to a hospital. They reportedly told ATCEMS they’d wandered into the drainage system and “got lost.”