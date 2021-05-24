Person seriously hurt after vehicle was ‘completely engulfed’ in flames in south Austin

Top video courtesy of Polina Salazar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after they were reportedly trapped inside a vehicle that burst into flames in south Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, initial reports said a “vehicle completely engulfed” was in the 1000 block of West Stassney Lane.

Photos from KXAN crews on scene show the fire took place in what appears to be an apartment complex parking lot.

The adult patient had serious, potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries, ATCEMS said.