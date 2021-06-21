Person reportedly suffering from heat-illness in 30-foot trench box in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rescuers are attempting remove a person, who is possibly suffering from a heat-related illness, from a trench box in central Austin Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the person is approximately 30 feet down in the trench box in the 5700 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Multiple ATCEMS personnel and Austin firefighters responded to the scene around 2:44 p.m. Monday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.