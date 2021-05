AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Fire crews are reporting to the scene of Hippie Hollow Park in northwest Austin, where a person reportedly fellow off rocks and was injured.

According to ATCEMS, crews were able to make contact with the person at the scene of 7000 Comanche Trail.

They were transported by boat to Mansfield Park to meet with ATCEMS medics. ATCEMS says the patient had an isolated injury that’s not expected to be life-threatening.