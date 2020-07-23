1 killed, 4 others injured in crash on FM 620 near Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of north FM 620 near Lake Travis, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says other patients involved in the crash were being transported to the hospital. Initial reports said one person was possibly pinned in their vehicle and one was possible unconscious.

According to ATCEMS, two of the victims were seriously injured, one has potentially serious inuries, and the other victim received minor injuries.

Crews with Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin FD are also on scene.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.