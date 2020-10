AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died in a single-vehicle crash on the Interstate 35 frontage road just north of Buda on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to calls that a vehicle hit a fixed object and the person was pinned inside, ATCEMS reports.

The crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near Puryear Road close to Buda at approximately 6 p.m.

ATCEMS says to expect traffic and closures in the area as authorities investigate.