AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a crash involving multiple vehicles in downtown Austin on MoPac Expressway Sunday night, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of 1700 MoPac Expressway around 7:58 p.m. The crash site is between the Windsor Road and Enfield Road exits.

Austin police are diverting traffic from the main lanes.

Expect delays as police investigate the incident.