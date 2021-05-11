Person dead after crash on NB I-35 frontage road in north Austin, traffic closures in place

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road in north Austin Tuesday night.

The call first came in at 8:43 p.m. for the 12100 block of I-35 frontage road, which is near Braker Lane, Austin police said.

There was a minor collision between two vehicles. One person left one of the cars and was standing in the roadway when they were hit and killed by a third vehicle, police said.

According to Austin police, the crash has shut down I-35 northbound frontage road between Bowery Trail and Yager Lane. The Texas Department of Transportation said a detour is set up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

