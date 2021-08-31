Pedestrian who was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles still not identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The pedestrian who was killed during a Sunday night crash in north Austin has still not been identified.

Austin Police Department says the man, estimated to be around 30 years-old, was hit by several vehicles after he ran across Interstate 35 in north Austin. APD says he was pronounced dead around 11:31 p.m. at the scene in the 14100 block of north I-35.

No charges are expected to be filed against any of the drivers, APD says.

If you have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 75th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 81 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities.