AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports medics, along with Austin Fire Department, reported to the scene at the 4500 block of East Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. August 5.

The adult patient was taken to the hospital and traffic was delayed as ATCEMS cleared the scene.