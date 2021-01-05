Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 33-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in north Austin last week has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Derrick Dewayne Wooley was in the road on FM 1825 on Tuesday night, Dec. 29 when he was it by a black 2015 Toyota Camry, according to the initial police investigation.

A nurse from a nearby vehicle performed CPR on Wooley, but ultimately the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police say the driver of the Toyota remained on scene, and no charges are expected to be filed.

This was Austin’s 86th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 92 fatalities. At this time in 2019, there were 87 traffic fatalities.

Anyone with information about this case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone or Android.