AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday night, Austin-Travis County EMS reported that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the 200 block of East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

According to Austin police, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

TxDOT says that the eastbound frontage road of U.S. 290/State Highway 71 is closed at South Congress due to the crash. Drivers should seek alternate routes.