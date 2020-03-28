Pedestrian killed in crash at East 12th Street, Airport Boulevard in east Austin

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on East 12th Street and Airport Boulevard in east Austin on Friday night.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Austin-Travis County EMS was initially called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics say they found a woman dead at the intersection of East 12th Street and Airport Boulevard in east Austin Friday night.


Austin Police Departments says she was hit while crossing the street.

Initially, police thought a motorcycle was involved. They are, however, trying to figure out if another vehicle was involved.

If you have any information, you’re asked to APD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss