Pedestrian killed in April hit-and-run crash on SH 45 identified

Scene of hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on SH 45 on April 20, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car on State Highway 45 late last month as Calvin Ray Dukes, 62.

APD believes Dukes was experiencing homelessness and was pushing a shopping cart across the highway when he was hit in the early morning hours of April 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said he was hit by a grey 2010 Lexus. The driver fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.

