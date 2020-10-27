Pedestrian hit by truck on Airport Boulevard identified

Person dead after being hit by car on Airport Boulevard in east Austin Oct. 19 (KXAN/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 54-year-old man hit and killed while walking across Airport Boulevard has been identified by Austin police.

Raymond Cipple was hit by a white, 2015 Dodge 350 truck as he attempted to cross Airport Boulevard in the middle of the block around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19. Cipple was pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD’s initial investigation.

The driver of the truck remained at the site of the crash. It does not appear that driver impairment was a factor, police say.

This is Austin’s 70th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 75 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 67 traffic fatalities, police report.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.