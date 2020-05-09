Pedestrian hit by car, critically injured on East Riverside Drive in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to the scene of a crash on East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin on Friday night, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

According to the Austin Police Department, the pedestrian was hit by an SUV. The driver stayed on the scene.

ATCEMS says the patient was unconscious and being transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

