Pedestrian dies in southeast Austin crash, expect traffic delays on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after a crash with a vehicle on East Ben White Boulevard in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The adult was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS says. Medics, Austin Fire and the Austin Police Department responded to the westbound side of the 8300 block of East Ben White Boulevard around 11:07 a.m. Tuesday.

APD says multiple lanes have been closed in the area. Expect prolonged traffic delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as emergency crews work at the scene.