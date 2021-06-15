Pedernales Electric customers experience outages Tuesday afternoon

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Pedernales Electric Co-Op reported several customers without power on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the PEC outage map, there were a total of eight outages and 3,843 affected meters. Overall, 98.92% of meters retained power and PEC reported crews restored service to members in Leander around 1:15 p.m.

PEC reports the cause of the outage in Leander is “animal interference.”

The news comes only one day after the Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) released a conservation alert urging Texans to conserve power due to forced generation outages. The commission said it’s conducting an analysis to determine why so many units are down.

