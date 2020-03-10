Pecan Street Festival will still be held May 2-3 despite local COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Pecan Street Festival announced its 81st event will still be held May 2 and 3, despite recent large-scale event cancellations over COVID-19 concerns.

BACKGROUND: SXSW Canceled: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

The festival, an annual arts/crafts and music event, says it draws nearly 300 local and national arts, crafts and food vendors, about 50 musical acts and a quarter-million attendees.

On Monday, the City of Austin announced that mass gatherings of 2,500 or more people are prohibited without assurance of necessary precautions taking place. The announcement came days after the historic move on Friday, March 6, when Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled for the first time in 34 years.

Pecan Street Festival says: