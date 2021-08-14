TCSO: Passenger believed to be missing after fiery north Travis County crash not involved, found safe

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After searching for a passenger believed to be involved in a northern Travis County fiery crash on Saturday, the sheriff’s office says that person is safe and wasn’t involved.

The passenger was previously thought to be missing after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire. However, a TCSO spokeswoman says after a thorough search, they were given a name of the person and found that person to be safe.

According to Travis County ESD 1, crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning in the 27000 block of FM 1431 near north Lake Travis. There, crews found a truck hit a guardrail, went airborne, rolled over and caught fire.

TCESD 1 says the driver was ejected. Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Starflight helped to look for the believed second person.

The driver was flown to the hospital.

