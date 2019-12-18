Parents suing Texas Chili Parlor, claim restaurant overserved their daughter before her death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two parents are suing the Texas Chili Parlor in downtown Austin, claiming the restaurant overserved alcohol to their daughter before her March 28 death.

According to the lawsuit, Douglas and Rebecca Saathoff, say their daughter Jessica was at the venue and was served alcohol despite being visibly intoxicated.

KXAN has reached out to the Texas Chili Parlor for comment but hasn’t heard back yet.

The parents say that later, on the night of March 28, Jessica left the Texas Chili Parlor, located at 1409 Lavaca St., and while riding her bicycle, was struck by a vehicle head-on while traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The lawsuit states that while Jessica didn’t die instantly, she suffered “extreme physical pain and mental anguish” before succumbing to her injuries.

The Saathoffs are suing for past and future loss, past and future mental anguish and grief, all expenses related to the death and court costs.