Parents of LGBTQ families to read at Leander story time instead of drag queen

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — What began as a “Drag Queen Story Time” has turned into a mini pride festival, and while story time will remain, a drag queen will not be reading during it. Open Cathedral announced Friday the event, now dubbed the “Leander Family Pride Festival and Story Time,” will feature parents of LGBTQ families and of adopted kids reading to the crowd.

“We’ve confirmed that the drag queen who was really excited to read will not be able to attend because of an unavoidable work commitment. BUT, we’ve been told there will be drag queens outside the room. AND, Story Time is still on!” the church wrote on its Facebook page.

Initially, the city of Leander had put together the event at the Leander Public Library, but canceled it after both backlash and support from the community. The Open Cathedral church stepped in to host the event and rented out a room at the library for this Saturday’s event. However, it is requiring tickets for families.

The City of Leander decided to close the library to the public during the event as a “precaution” because it expects demonstrations related to the event.

On Friday, Open Cathedral announced the scope of the event changed, including giving it a “bigger more inclusive unofficial name.” It invited LGBTQ-friendly non-profits PFLAG and an inclusive scouting group to attend. The parents reading during story time are members of Open Cathedral and it confirmed they are already background checked, one stipulation it originally had when organizing the story hour.

Tickets are already sold out, but doors open for those who do have them at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the library at 1011 S. Bagdad Road.