Parents get relief after Austin-area attractions open Friday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — After months of being cooped up, parents are finally getting a chance to kick-off summer with their children.

Friday, several more Austin-area family attractions open for business.

On May 18, the Governor announced that the state had officially entered Phase 2 of reopening, which allowed several businesses to open immediately, including child care facilities and massage parlors. The announcement also allowed bars, bowling alleys and aquariums to reopen at 25%, beginning May 22. This also included water parks.

“I booked a reservation right away. Learning is super important, but lots of playtime is extremely important to me,” said mother of three, Jennifer Wammack.

Wammack, a season pass holder, is talking about Typhoon Texas.

Earlier this week, the waterpark announced its opening. Friday Wammack and her three children spent the day basking in the sun.

Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville sold out for its Friday slots the moment the water park announced its opening. The water park says it’s practicing social distancing by spacing out the tables eight feet apart, and having plenty of staff on hand to sanitize the tables. They’re also adhering to Governor Abbott’s 25% capacity directive.

“I can say that we are operating at the local level under their guidance,” said Ty Weitzel, General Manager of Typhoon Texas.

Weitzel couldn’t say the exact number of reservations that Typhoon Texas had Friday, but he did say the Governor’s 25% capacity would allow thousands into this facility. The company is only allowing hundreds.

Other Austin-area attractions are also springboarding off of the pools and water parks. Families across Austin got to see the Austin Zoo’s newest addition- Zulema, the White Tiger.

The zoo is requiring people to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance between animals and people.

The City of Round Rock’s Parks and Recreation Department also announced water park and pool openings throughout the city.

Micki Krebsbach Pool opened on Saturday, May 23, with operating hours from 1-7 p.m. daily (closed on Tuesdays). Reservations for the pool’s picnic tables can be made by calling (512) 218-5540.

Rock’N River Water Park will open Saturday, May 30, with operating hours from noon to 7 p.m. daily (closed on Wednesdays). Rental reservations for Rock’N River can be made for cabanas, pergolas, bungalows, umbrellas, and birthday parties by visiting roundrocktexas.gov/river.

Both facilities will open with limited capacities to allow for physical distancing in the water and on the deck. All guests should be aware of their space and their proximity to others during their visit. Pool teams will be enacting increased sanitation protocols throughout the facilities, and high touch point areas will be disinfected regularly.

The indoor pool at the Clay Madsen Recreation Center is currently open by appointment for lap swimming. Call (512) 218-3220 to make an appointment.