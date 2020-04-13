Paramount Theatre helps kids wrangle COVID-19 closures with storytelling

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As of last week, kids and their families can tune in to Paramount Educations live stream to learn about the foundations of creative writing and write original stories.

Because of the success of the stream, Paramount Education’s Literacy to Life live lessons will now be streaming every Monday at 11:30 a.m. The stream is free to watch and hosted by Paramount’s Story Wranglers.

Here are the times you can tune in:

April 13 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

April 20 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

April 27 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Paramount streams the events through its website and Facebook page. The streams are free to watch, and in order to keep the theatre and broadcast going, Paramount is asking for donations online or through Venmo.

Paramount Theatre is one of many business suffering because of the COVID-19 closures here in Austin. In addition to the donations, the $350 billion for small businesses announced last week will help keep small businesses afloat. For more information about the Paramount Theatre, check out their website.