Man killed in truck-18-wheeler crash on SH 71 in Spicewood on Thursday

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — One man was pronounced dead and another was flown to the hospital after a crash between a truck and an 18-wheeler on State Highway 71 in the Spicewood area on Thursday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call of the crash came in around 2:45 p.m. on SH 71 near Bob Wire Road. Initial reports indicated one person was pinned in their vehicle and CPR was in progress on another person.

Pedernales Fire Department says that one man estimated to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, estimated to be in his 50s, was transported to the hospital via STARFlight with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, STARFlight and the Perdenales Fire Department also reported to the scene. Traffic closures are expected in the area.

All eastbound lanes of travel on SH 71 before Bob Wire Road are currently closed. Westbound lanes have reopened. Delays are expected as DPS investigates.