P. Terry’s is hiding 1,000 eggs with prizes to announce new Spicy Egg Burger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, keep an eye out for P. Terry’s employees in odd places, because the burger chain is hiding 1,000 eggs with prizes inside all over Austin, Pflugerville, Georgetown, San Marcos and New Braunfels.

The “Egg Drop” promotion is to announce a new breakfast item, the Spicy Egg Burger. The prizes inside the eggs will be unique to the Spicy Egg Burger, which will be available for a limited time starting Feb. 1, the fast-food chain said.

P. Terry’s serves breakfast from open until 11 a.m., so the new burger, which is stacked with scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and salsa, will only be available to early risers. It’ll cost $3.25 for just the sandwich and $6.45 for the combo, P. Terry’s said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, P. Terry’s restaurants are only open for drive-thru and take-out orders currently.