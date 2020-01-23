P. Terry’s CEO dishes on burger chain’s Texas expansion plans

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand will open its first restaurants in San Antonio and New Braunfels later this year as part of a planned regional expansion.

The P. Terry’s in San Antonio is set to open this fall at 8539 Fredericksburg Road. The 2,655-square-foot Medical Center location is estimated to cost $750,000, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designed the retro-style building, which will feature a large dining room, a covered patio and two drive-thru lanes.

“The Medical Center location will be the first of several we plan to open [in San Antonio] over the next couple of years,” P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said in a statement. “We look forward to being a valued member of the San Antonio community for many years to come.”

