Owners of No-Comply Skateshop fight to preserve Austin skating history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local skate shop is fighting the City of Austin to stay alive.

The No-Comply skate shop sits on 12th Street, right near Austin Community College and the skatepark at House Park.

Owners will attend a Monday night meeting of the City Historic Commission — where they say they’ll point to the building’s past. The building opened as a business in the 1930s and owners say it’s got its own history for furthering skating in Austin.

“It’s not really just about us,” said owner Elias Bingham. “It’s about what this means to our community, what we can do to support our community, and what that means to them.”

ACC owns the land where the shop sits. College officials told KXAN that they bought nearby buildings in conjunction with the renovation to its Rio Grande campus. ACC says they’ve let No-Comply remain on-site without raising rent since the lease ran out in 2014.

The college says they need to expand the parking garage on the site, in order to not impact the neighborhood.