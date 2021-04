Screenshot of the affected power outage area (Courtesy of Austin Energy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 7,233 Austin Energy customers in south Austin are experiencing power outages on Tuesday night.

According to the Austin Energy Outage Map, outages began at 10:24 p.m. and are expected to be restored by 11:55 p.m.

We’ve reached out to the City of Austin for more information and we’ll update this with details as they become available.