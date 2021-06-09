‘Outcry’ documentary on Greg Kelley wins Sports Emmy award

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Showtime docuseries “Outcry”, which examined the sexual assault case and subsequent exoneration of former Leander High School football player Greg Kelley, won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary on Tuesday night.

Produced by Emmy Award-winning Austinite Pat Kondelis, the five-part series detailed what led to Kelley’s conviction of aggravated sexual of a child in 2014, the appeals processes that followed, law enforcement’s case against him and the fight to prove his innocence.

The docuseries was originally scheduled for release during 2020 South by Southwest. However, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festival, pushing the air date to last summer.

The #SportsEmmys Award for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary goes to @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/DZo3Muhkuz — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) June 9, 2021

Kelley was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison on an aggravated sexual assault against a child charge. However, in 2017 his defense argued another suspect could have been responsible for the crime which prompted prosecutors to take another look at the case.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Kelley’s conviction in November 2019.

In September, Kelley said he was offered a full scholarship by Eastern Michigan football.