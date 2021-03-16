Online selling platform not taking commissions, letting local businesses operate for free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For struggling businesses, online sales offered a chance to survive and keep making money during the pandemic.

But running a storefront and a website can be a hard adjustment, and while Slow North reopened its doors March 8, they still depend on online sales because they only allow four people in the store at a time.

Enter, City Shoppe.

City Shoppe is an online marketplace for only local small business products. They help businesses get online then help them grow by handling customer services and product photography.

The company is helping small businesses like Slow North by letting them sell on its platform for free and not taking any commission, trying to get business back to where it used to be.

“There have been some who have had to close their brick and mortar and are trying to navigate online as much as possible,” said Ash Cintas with City Shoppe.

“Our main focus is not taking any commission and letting them sell on our platform for free to really try to make up for that lost revenue,” Cintas said.

Slow North retail manager Stephanie Tait says while more people have been shopping online, in-person business is still slow.

“Our in-store shopping has been very minimal from in years before,” Tait said.

Tait says she has had to wear many hats running a small business, but with a little help from City Shoppe, she is excited for the future.

“I think it is really great they are offering this service getting small brand names out there,” Tait said.

The store’s online sales have done well, and they hope to grow even more in this new partnership.

Now Tait and her employees can focus on customers in the store while City Shoppe handles their online sales.

City Shoppe is working with more than 115 shops nationwide, 18 locally.