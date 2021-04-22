Online academy preparing students for college, direct path to jobs after high school

TVAH preparing students for jobs after high school as well as college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to grow, there are more opportunities for job seekers, especially when it comes to tech jobs.

The tech industry as a whole is growing as well, and that is a field Colin Fiedorowicz is interested in.

“I plan on either becoming a software developer or a computer information research scientist,” said Fiedorowicz, who lives in Elgin and is a junior at Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville.

“TVAH is a great school and they offer plenty of pathways to get into the career you want,” Fiedorowicz said.

While some students prepare for college, others will enter the workforce after high school. Fiedorowicz wants to attend college and get his master’s degree.

“Instead of just calling us career learning, we should very much be called college and career readiness because that is what we are pushing kids to do,” said Marcus Walker, career learning administrator with Stride Texas, the company that provides the curriculum for TVAH.

The school, which is open to students in Texas, currently offers four pathways: entrepreneurship, accounting and financial services, information technology and health science.

“Our obligation in career learning is to make sure that they are ready for any of those,” Walker said. “So let’s say a student wants to go to work immediately, we have certification programs that students can earn those certificates.”

Colin chose the information technology pathway, but will soon move to programing and software development which will be offered next year.

“Because so many people use computers for so many purposes a career in programing could give me the opportunity to change the life of millions,” Fiedorowicz said.

TVAH’s website has information on how to apply and get more information about the different pathways for students.