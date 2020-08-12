One person hospitalized after odor investigation in Round Rock neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday evening after an odor investigation in Round Rock.

A tweet from the Round Rock Police Department says Aberdeen Drive is shut down while the Round Rock Fire Department leads the investigation at a home.

KXAN crews on scene say the investigation is at a home located in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Drive. Aberdeen Drive is off East Bowman Road in the north part of town.

Will Hampton, a spokesperson for the fire department, said at least one person was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Some Malathion, a type of insecticide, was found in the driveway, according to Hampton. It could be the source of the odor, he says.