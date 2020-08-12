One person hospitalized after odor investigation in Round Rock neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday evening after an odor investigation in Round Rock.

A tweet from the Round Rock Police Department says Aberdeen Drive is shut down while the Round Rock Fire Department leads the investigation at a home.

KXAN crews on scene say the investigation is at a home located in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Drive. Aberdeen Drive is off East Bowman Road in the north part of town.

Will Hampton, a spokesperson for the fire department, said at least one person was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Some Malathion, a type of insecticide, was found in the driveway, according to Hampton. It could be the source of the odor, he says.

Police, firefighters conduct odor investigation at Round Rock home Aug. 11 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

