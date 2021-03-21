Man shot, killed in southeast Austin over ‘romantic interest’, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly southeast Austin shooting that may have been romantically motivated, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive, which is just east of Interstate 35 near H-E-B, around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found 40-year-old Christopher Ray Martinez with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Despite attempts to save his life, Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m., police say.

After speaking to several witnesses, investigators learned the suspect left the scene. Police say the shooting “appears to be anger and jealousy over a woman in whom both men had a romantic interest.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477. You may remain anonymous.

This is Austin’s 15th homicide of 2021, APD says.

