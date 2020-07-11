One person dies in house fire near Mustang Ridge

Texas (KXAN) — Travis Co. Fire Rescue ESD No. 11 responded to the scene of a house fire in the Mustang Ridge area on Saturday morning, where one person was killed.

Chief Ken Bailey said firefighters arrived to Ranchero Drive around 9 a.m., where they attempted to perform a search of a house, which was still ablaze. Crews said, however, that the fire progressed through the house too fast.

One person was killed in the fire and another had some minor burns.

Chief Bailey said no other homes needed to be evacuated but that most of the house is a total loss.