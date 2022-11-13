One person died and another was critically injured after a collision Sunday on East Highway 290 in northeast Travis County. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a collision just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 9300 block of E. Highway 290 Service Road going eastbound, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The two-vehicle collision caused a rollover and passengers were ejected. The scene is west of Highway 130 headed toward Manor.

Another person was transported by EMS to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two others at the scene did not need to be transported by EMS for further care.

The road is currently closed, and ATCEMS says drivers should expect extended closures.

This is a developing story, and KXAN will update this article as information becomes available.