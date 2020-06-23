1 person dead in crash on FM 1327 Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash after one adult died on Farm to Market Road 1327 in southeast Travis County early Tuesday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics took three adults with serious injuries to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Paramedics also took two adults with non life-threatening injuries to Ascension Seton Hays.

According to an earlier post from ATC-EMS, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of FM 1827. That is near the intersection with Carl Road. ATC-EMS says one person was pinned in but was later removed.

A KXAN photographer at the crash site says two cars were involved and both directions of 1327 are currently shutdown.

KXAN traffic anchor Amanda Dugan recommends traveling south on Palmer Road, Wright Road or FM 1625 to State Highway 45 South as an alternate route.